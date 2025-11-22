Southampton's Interim Manager Tonda Eckert lauded a superb performance in front of an "absolutely outstanding" away end at Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship.

Saints stormed into a four goal lead, each of the strikes coming within eight minutes of one another from Ryan Manning, Adam Armstrong, Caspar Jander and Finn Azaz. Azaz then added a fifth before the break, followed by a professional Saints showing in the second 45 to see out the result.

"I'm very proud. If you see our away section today I think it was absolutely outstanding and unfortunately we didn't manage to score a goal on their end, but I think they still had a nice trip! We knew we had to start strong because Charlton is a team that is very strong at home and they'll be coming for us with some difficult moments."

Eckert was also keen to point out three individual performances, on a day where the team excelled away from home.

"Adam Armstrong is fantastic and he realises moments in the game like no other. We knew they'd be quite tight on him, I think it was clear they'd step with him and we were hoping to create some space for him or someone in behind. That worked quite well.

"[Finn Azaz] is a very intelligent player. It's never easy after a move to get running and obviously he has done very well before the break. He had two excellent games for Ireland and I am happy that he seamlessly can continue in that way.

"[Cam] Braggy is special, a very special character. There are not many that live and breathe football in the way he does. The way he prepares for every game is exceptional and I'm very proud and happy for him for that beautiful start. If you've happened to watch a couple of the games from the Under-21s you see what type of player Braggy is.

Next up for Saints is the visit of Leicester City to St Mary's on Tuesday night.

"It's very important [to keep this momentum up]. We have a big game coming up on Tuesday night. It will be a completely different game to the one that we played today with new challenges in there. The fans are everything. If you could see the support today, the way the away section was completely sold out, that is what we play football for."

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets