Saints are back at St Mary's on Saturday as Fulham head to the south coast in the Premier League. Get clued up ahead of the weekend with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Fulham

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 26th April, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tony Harrington

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Sian Massey-Ellis

Fourth official: Sam Allison

VAR: Paul Howard

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints are back at home after collecting a deserved draw at West Ham last weekend, with Lesley Ugochukwu's first goal for the club cancelling out Jarrod Bowen's opener.

Interim manager Simon Rusk will now look to build on last weekend's result on home soil, while Fulham are looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

TEAM NEWS

There are no fresh injury concerns for Saints, with Albert Grønbæk and Charlie Taylor the only absentees as they both continue on the road to recovery.

THE MANAGERS

Simon Rusk: “We know the challenge we face. We need to be spot on with our performance to get something out of the game. I got a taste of the game we’re going into in December and it’s one we’re looking forward to for sure.”

Marco Silva: "Their future, about playing in the Championship, is already clear for them. The game can be different, but analysing their last two games, the approach is more or less the same, very similar. Compact block, five-at-the-back, but let’s see how the game starts and what their approach is going to be, but I’m 100 per cent sure our approach will not change.”

TOP SCORERS

Saints

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Onuachu, Dibling 4

Fernandes, Aribo, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 5

Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen 3

Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Lallana, Taylor 2

Fulham

Goals:

Raúl Jiménez 12

Rodrigo Muniz 11

Alex Iwobi 9

Assists:

Antonee Robinson 10

Adama Traoré, Andreas Pereira 7

Alex Iwobi 5



ONES TO WATCH

Lesley Ugochukwu: The Chelsea loanee scored his first Premier League goal in dramatic style last weekend, following a string of impressive performances.

No Saints player won more duels than Ugochukwu against the Hammers and Saints will want another all-action display from the 21-year-old.

Alex Iwobi: The Nigerian has two goals and an assist in his last three games, with 14 goal contributions in all competitions this season.

With Fulham pushing to qualify for Europe, Iwobi's effectiveness in the final third could prove to be the difference at St Mary's.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 80

Saints: 30

Draws: 26

Fulham: 24

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Fulham 0-0 Saints

May 2023: Saints 0-2 Fulham

December 2022: Fulham 2-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

May 2021: Saints 3-1 Fulham (Adams, Tella, Walcott)

December 2020: Fulham 0-0 Saints

