Match Pack: Saints vs Crystal Palace
Southampton return to action on Wednesday night with Crystal Palace heading to St Mary's. Get set for our Premier League return with our Match Pack....
THE MATCH
Saints vs Crystal Palace
Premier League
St Mary's Stadium
Wednesday 2nd April, 7.45pm BST
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Andy Madley
Assistants: Nick Hopton, Craig Taylor
Fourth official: Tim Robinson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
After pausing for the international break and Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals, Saints are back in action for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks.
Ivan Jurić's side will be up against a Palace side in buoyant mood, having seen off Fulham to reach the cup semi-finals at the weekend.
Looking to make the most of the extended break, Saints will be aiming to stop a run of five straight league defeats.
TEAM NEWS
Will Smallbone is the only absentee for Saints, with Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis passed fit despite picking up knocks on international duty.
Ivan Jurić also confirmed James Bree is available for selection having missed the last two games.
THE MANAGERS
Ivan Jurić: "They play good football, but simple. Very simple. They have lots of quality, and what we know is when we watch Palace they always play the same and know what to do on the pitch. They have real quality in attack and can win the match with that quality."
Oliver Glasner: "I don't expect a very tactical game. I've spoken today [to the squad] about winning the duels. Southampton are very aggressive and physical."
TOP SCORERS
Southampton
Goals:
Cameron Archer 5
Tyler Dibling 4
Aribo, Harwood-Bellis, Onuachu 3
Assists:
Mateus Fernandes 4
Tyler Dibling 3
Six players on 2
Crystal Palace
Goals:
Jean-Philippe Mateta 15
Ismaïla Sarr 9
Eberechi Eze 6
Assists:
Eberechi Eze 9
Daniel Muñoz 6
Mitchell, Hughes 5
ONES TO WATCH
Paul Onuachu: The Nigerian scored his first St Mary's goal last time out against Wolves, coming off the bench to get the hosts back in the game.
Taking his tally for the season to three, Onuachu could be tasked with leading the line from the start this time around.
Eberechi Eze: Scoring his first England goal last week, Eze returned to Palace in equally impressive form by registering a goal and an assist in Saturday's FA Cup win over Fulham.
The 26-year-old scored the winner in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park in December and will head to the south coast full of confidence.
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 118
Saints: 49
Draws: 25
Palace: 44
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
December 2024: Crystal Palace 2-1 Saints (Dibling)
April 2023: Saints 0-2 Crystal Palace
January 2023: Crystal Palace 1-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse, Armstrong) FA Cup
October 2022: Crystal Palace 1-0 Saints
April 2022: Saints 1-2 Crystal Palace (Romeu)
