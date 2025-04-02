Southampton return to action on Wednesday night with Crystal Palace heading to St Mary's. Get set for our Premier League return with our Match Pack....

THE MATCH

Saints vs Crystal Palace

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Wednesday 2nd April, 7.45pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Andy Madley

Assistants: Nick Hopton, Craig Taylor

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

After pausing for the international break and Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals, Saints are back in action for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks.

Ivan Jurić's side will be up against a Palace side in buoyant mood, having seen off Fulham to reach the cup semi-finals at the weekend.

Looking to make the most of the extended break, Saints will be aiming to stop a run of five straight league defeats.

TEAM NEWS

Will Smallbone is the only absentee for Saints, with Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis passed fit despite picking up knocks on international duty.

Ivan Jurić also confirmed James Bree is available for selection having missed the last two games.

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "They play good football, but simple. Very simple. They have lots of quality, and what we know is when we watch Palace they always play the same and know what to do on the pitch. They have real quality in attack and can win the match with that quality."

Oliver Glasner: "I don't expect a very tactical game. I've spoken today [to the squad] about winning the duels. Southampton are very aggressive and physical."

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Harwood-Bellis, Onuachu 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Tyler Dibling 3

Six players on 2

Crystal Palace

Goals:

Jean-Philippe Mateta 15

Ismaïla Sarr 9

Eberechi Eze 6



Assists:

Eberechi Eze 9

Daniel Muñoz 6

Mitchell, Hughes 5



ONES TO WATCH

Paul Onuachu: The Nigerian scored his first St Mary's goal last time out against Wolves, coming off the bench to get the hosts back in the game.

Taking his tally for the season to three, Onuachu could be tasked with leading the line from the start this time around.

Eberechi Eze: Scoring his first England goal last week, Eze returned to Palace in equally impressive form by registering a goal and an assist in Saturday's FA Cup win over Fulham.

The 26-year-old scored the winner in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park in December and will head to the south coast full of confidence.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 118

Saints: 49

Draws: 25

Palace: 44

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Crystal Palace 2-1 Saints (Dibling)

April 2023: Saints 0-2 Crystal Palace

January 2023: Crystal Palace 1-2 Saints (Ward-Prowse, Armstrong) FA Cup

October 2022: Crystal Palace 1-0 Saints

April 2022: Saints 1-2 Crystal Palace (Romeu)

