Published:
Men's Team

Smallbone ruled out of Palace meeting

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250222 Southampton vs Brighton/MW_Southampton_Brighton_168_wmtnkm

Midfielder Will Smallbone will miss Saints' return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Manager Ivan Jurić confirmed the Republic of Ireland international is unavailable for the visit of Palace, with Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis fit despite picking up knocks on international duty.

"Will is out and the others are all fit. Hopefully he will be better next week or at the end of this week. James Bree is also okay."

Back in action after two-and-a-half weeks without a game, Jurić emphasised his side's focus on reaching the 12-point mark.

"The players have to do their best. We have a goal not to be the worst team in the history of the Premier League."

Related

play

02:15

Archive/GettyImages-664970086_gwjqcu

10 of the Best: Home goals against Palace

Men's Team
2024-25/Other/Miscellaneous/20250125_TicketOffice_011_w8x605

This week @ St Mary's: March 31st

Club