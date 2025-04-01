Midfielder Will Smallbone will miss Saints' return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Manager Ivan Jurić confirmed the Republic of Ireland international is unavailable for the visit of Palace, with Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis fit despite picking up knocks on international duty.

"Will is out and the others are all fit. Hopefully he will be better next week or at the end of this week. James Bree is also okay."

Back in action after two-and-a-half weeks without a game, Jurić emphasised his side's focus on reaching the 12-point mark.

"The players have to do their best. We have a goal not to be the worst team in the history of the Premier League."