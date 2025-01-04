The New Year begins at home for Saints, as Brentford visit St Mary's on Saturday. Get clued up ahead of kick-off with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Saints vs Brentford

Premier League

St Mary's Stadium

Saturday 4th January, 3pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Natalie Aspinall

Fourth official: John Busby

VAR: Craig Pawson

Assistant VAR: Wade Smith

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Saints will be looking to start the New Year by picking up the first points of the Ivan Jurić era against a Brentford side who haven't enjoyed travelling this season.

The Bees have picked up the same amount of points as Liverpool on home soil, but have returned to London with only two points from their travels.

That provides an opportunity for the hosts to claim a vital three points and a timely boost before the Premier League pauses for the third round of the FA Cup next weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Ivan Jurić will have to wait to see if midfielder Flynn Downes is fit enough to make a return, having missed the trip to Crystal Palace with a knock picked up on Boxing Day against West Ham.

One definite absentee will be Mateus Fernandes, with the Portuguese serving a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Elsewhere, captain Jack Stephens faces another four weeks out through injury, with Will Smallbone edging closer to a potential return after resuming first team training in recent weeks.

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "We did well against Crystal Palace and West Ham. I think the players are really motivated, they want to change the situation. They want to do better than before and they know it’s not enough.

"But it seems the players are really comfortable with the way we want to play. Now after two weeks I have clear ideas. I think we have to use everybody, try to work with everybody and they’ll give us something."

Thomas Frank: "I've watched the two games they have played under the new manager Ivan Jurić and they have changed a bit. They don't take as many risks when they are building up. They go longer sometimes to Onuachu up top, who is a handful.

“They went from being 15th to second for crosses, on average; there are a few tactical tweaks that we need to be aware of. It’s a good team. I know they are bottom of the league but nothing is easy in the Premier League, we know that."

TOP SCORERS

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Dibling, Aribo, Fernandes, Bree 2

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 3

Armstrong, Dibling, Walker-Peters, Lallana, Taylor 2

Sugawara, Kamaldeen 1

Brentford

Goals:

Mbeumo, Wissa 10

Kevin Schade 5

Mikkel Damsgaard 3

Assists:

Mikkel Damsgaard 5

Schade, Carvalho, Janelt, Mbeumo 3

Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard 2

ONES TO WATCH

Tyler Dibling: The teenager's goal at Crystal Palace last time out made him the first player under the age of 18 to score twice in the Premier League this season.

With Ivan Jurić deploying Dibling as a number 10 with license to get into the box, the Academy graduate will want to keep up his scoring form.

Mikkel Damsgaard: While Mbeumo and Wissa make the headlines for their goals, it's Damsgaard who keeps Brentford ticking from midfield.

An assist in the defeat to Arsenal in midweek takes the Dane's tally to five for the season, chipping in with three goals as well.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 72

Saints: 34

Draws: 13

Brentford: 25

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

August 2024: Brentford 3-1 Saints (Sugawara)

March 2023: Saints 0-2 Brentford

February 2023: Brentford 3-0 Saints

May 2022: Brentford 3-0 Saints

January 2022: Saints 4-1 Brentford (Bednarek, Fernández OG, Broja, Adams)

DID YOU KNOW?

- As a Premier League side, Saints have won their first league game in three of the last four calendar years, including a 4-1 win over Brentford in 2022.

