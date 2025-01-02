Predict the Score just got tastier

Our popular Predict the Score game will now be "delivered by" the UK's favourite pizza takeaway brand, Domino's.

We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with Domino's, making them our first ever Saints App Partner.

As part of our partnership, fans will now have the opportunity to win delicious prizes and access exclusive discounts across Domino's stores operated by Solent Pizza (full list of stores at the bottom of this article) by playing our free Predict the Score game on the Saints app.

The Predict the Score game was launched on the Saints app at the beginning of this season and has been hugely popular, giving fans the chance to win prizes by correctly guessing the score for each of our men's first team fixtures.

Our Chief Revenue Officer, Greg Baker, commented: "We're delighted to have the support of Domino's as our first Saints App Partner. They're willingness to add value to our Predict the Score game on the Saints app reflects our own passion to enhance our digital platforms and create meaningful fan engagement. We hope the incredible prizes and exclusive discounts offered by Domino's add another enjoyable dimension to the game for our fans."

Wayne Benson, Managing Director of Solent Pizza, T/a Domino’s Pizza, commented: "We are proud to be supporting Southampton FC by way of their App Partner, as a local Domino’s franchise operating across South Hampshire, we look forward to delivering outstanding prizes and exclusive offers to Saints fans, combining two great pastimes of football and pizza."

As of our next match against Brentford, one winner of each Predict the Score match will receive a delicious £50 Domino's voucher*, and everyone else that plays will be rewarded with an exclusive Domino's offer*.

Do you fancy getting your hands on some mouth-watering deals from Domino's? You can play Predict the Score delivered by Domino's by clicking the button below.

Play Now

Once you're in the Saints app, go to the match feed and click 'Predict the Score'. More info on how to play the game can be found here.

*Only redeemable at Domino's stores operated by Solent Pizza Delivery Ltd within Hampshire, UK. Full Terms & Conditions apply (see here).

Domino's stores operated by by Solent Pizza Delivery Ltd within Hampshire, UK: