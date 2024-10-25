Next up in the Premier League for Southampton is a trip to Manchester City. Get set for the clash with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Manchester City vs Saints

Premier League

Etihad Stadium

Saturday 26th October, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tony Harrington

Assistants: Derek Eaton, Akil Howson

Fourth official: Sam Allison

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Simon Long

WHAT KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in the yellow and navy blue away kit in Manchester.

Back on the road 🛣️ pic.twitter.com/OVSl6CEkrV — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 22, 2024

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Russell Martin's side will be coming up against a heavily favoured City on Saturday, so a result would be seen as a major positive and a potential springboard for the season.

Just before the international break Saints defended resolutely and took the lead at one of City's title rivals Arsenal. A similar performance with bravery at both ends of the field could see them pull off a result, with games against sides around them coming up in the next few weeks.

TEAM NEWS

Yuki Sugawara had to be withdrawn during the defeat to Leicester City last time out, and remains a doubt for Saturday's trip to Manchester. Martin added: "We’re having to manage him a little bit this week. Another 24 hours will depend on if he’s ready to start or not."

The manager also confirmed that setbacks for Will Smallbone and Ross Stewart will see them "out for a period of time."

⚖️ Sugawara

🤕 Smallbone

🤕 Stewart



An injury update: pic.twitter.com/r6m4FA2Q9S — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 24, 2024

THE MANAGERS

Pep Guardiola: To follow.

Russell Martin: "It's an amazing challenge and we have all worked so hard to get here. We can't sit there and appreciate Man City, we need to have moments ourselves and show we deserve to be there.

"I saw loads of good stuff in Saturday's game and I have really liked how they have trained. The reaction has been good, although we have never had a problem with how they train. Now we need to put it on the pitch."

TOP SCORERS

Manchester City

Goals:

Erling Haaland 13

Kovacic, Stones 3

Gvardiol, Nunes, Doku, Foden 2

Assists:

Lewis, Savinho 4

Silva, Nunes 3

Doku, Grealish, Foden 2

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 4

Taylor Harwood-Bellis 2

Aribo, Dibling, Fernandes, Sugawara, Bree, Amo-Ameyaw 1

Assists:

Taylor, Dibling, Fernandes, Lallana 2

Kyle Walker-Peters 1

ONES TO WATCH

Savinho: A summer signing from Troyes, the 20-year-old Brazilian winger has added a different element to an already potent City attack.

Whilst still waiting for his first Citizens goal, the strong dribbler has already proven a handful for opposition defenders as he adapts to the Premier League. Add to that his ability to provide for his teammates (four assists, including one in the Champions League on Wednesday night).

Kyle Walker-Peters: Chances could be at a premium on Saturday, but once they get forward they'll be relying on the outlets provided by their full backs.

Walker-Peters showed last week how much of a threat he can be in the opposition box, going on a superb solo run to set up Joe Aribo. He'll be key in both boxes if Saints are to take points off the champions.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 101

Man City: 41

Draws: 27

Saints: 33

⏮️ 2004

⏮️ 2012



City (a) celes 🥰 pic.twitter.com/TDqtk2oSOw — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 25, 2024

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

April 2023: Saints 1-4 Man City (Mara)

January 2023: Saints 2-0 Man City (Mara, Djenepo)

October 2022: Man City 4-0 Saints

March 2022: Saints 1-4 Man City (Laporte OG) FA Cup

January 2022: Saints 1-1 Man City (Walker-Peters)

