Our latest episode of Early Doors is now live!

Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon bring you a jam-packed show today, as we get set for the game against Manchester City this afternoon.

Professional golf ace and Saints fan Richard Bland joins the guys in The Dell, ahead of him competing in next week’s PGA Championship and then defending his Senior PGA Championship title later in the month.

The LIV Golf star will be sharing some of his own Saints memories as well as chatting with the guys about his best moments in golf.

Elsewhere in the show, Matt is up against the fans in a pivotal Taking On Le Tiss showdown, while we relive some great goals against Manchester City and also take a special look back at a thrilling League Cup tie between the teams at The Dell in 1999.

Producer Rocket will be getting supporters’ best Saints memories, and, as always, we’ll wrap up the show with the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

Watch Early Doors now on the following channels:

YouTube | Facebook | App