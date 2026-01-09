Attention turns to the FA Cup this weekend, with Saints travelling to League One outfit Doncaster Rovers in the third round. Find out all you need to know with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Doncaster Rovers vs Southampton

Emirates FA Cup third round

Eco-Power Stadium

Saturday 10th January, 3pm GMT

THE KITS

Celebrating 50 years since our iconic FA Cup win in 1976, Saints will be in a special commemorative kit at the weekend, wearing a remake of the iconic yellow and blue kit which is available to pre-order.

1976 commemorative kit

Same road. Different generation. One club.



When Past Meets Present 💛 pic.twitter.com/TPj7DGYtwt — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 9, 2026

TICKETS

Saints received the maximum allocation of 3,000 tickets, with a small number now on general sale.

Doncaster tickets

LIVE COVERAGE

Due to competition rules, there will be no live stream available on Saints Play for UK or international supporters.

Those with a monthly or season audio subscription, will be able to listen to live commentary.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

With this season’s FA Cup campaign marking 50 years since Saints’ iconic win at Wembley, Tonda Eckert’s side will want to do the class of ’76 justice with a strong run in the competition.

The pause in league action will come at a welcome time for both teams, with Saints and Donny both six games without a win.

Saturday's cup clash will be a welcome change of competition for both sides, with the winner looking to take momentum back into league matters.

TEAM NEWS

Doncaster: The hosts will be without Ben Close, who faces another six to seven weeks on the sidelines having suffered a potentially collapses lung.

George Broadbent was withdrawn against Bolton last weekend, but could recover in time for Saturday.

Saints: Ross Stewart made his return from injury off the bench at Middlesbrough last weekend, and could be given additional minutes in Yorkshire.

Mads Roerslev is due to return to training next week so will miss the cup clash, alongside Shea Charles who is working to the same timeline. Ryan Fraser is also sidelined.

THE MANAGERS

Grant McCann: "Tough, tough game. Watching the footage of them and watching all the clips the analysts put together, reminds me of being at Hull and seeing some of the Championship players and how they move and how they stop-start quick and get away from you.

"Excellent team, Championship leading goal scorer coming to our stadium, some top, top players. Looking forward to testing ourselves against some of these players."

Tonda Eckert: "I’m a fan of cup competitions in general. I know about the history of Southampton, it’s 50 years now [since winning the FA Cup in 1976].

"A very special year that we go into and the cup is an excellent competition to play for something."

ONES TO WATCH

Luke Molyneux: Donny's creator-in-chief, the 27-year-old has 15 goal contributions in what has been a challenging season overall.

Assisting in Doncaster's first and second round clashes with Crewe and Chesterfield, Molyneux will want to maintain his cup form when Saints visit.

Jay Robinson: The youngster could be handed a start if Tonda Eckert opts to utilise his squad depth at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Without a goal since November's trip to Queens Park Rangers, Robinson will look to show his attacking flair against League One opposition if given the chance.

TOP PERFORMERS

Doncaster

Goals:

Bailey 10

Sharp 6

Gibson, Molyneux, Hanlan 5

Assists:

Molyneux 10

Middleton, Sharp 4

Bailey, McGrath, Broadbent 3

Saints

Goals:

Armstrong 11

Azaz 7

Manning, Harwood-Bellis 4

Assists:

Armstrong, Azaz 4

Manning, Scienza, Fellows 3

Harwood-Bellis, Fraser 2

FORM GUIDE

Doncaster

Bolton (h) SBL1: D 1-1 (Middleton)

Stockport (a) SBL1: L 2-4 (Molyneux, Bailey)

Blackpool (a) SBL1: L 0-1

Plymouth (h) SBL1: L 1-5 (Hanlan)

Cardiff (a) SBL1: L 3-4 (Bailey, Hanlan, Clifton)

Saints

Middlesbrough (a) SBC: L 0-4

Millwall (h) SBC: D 0-0

Birmingham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Archer)

Oxford (a) SBC: L 1-2 (Harwood-Bellis)

Coventry (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Wood)

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 18

Doncaster wins: 5

Draws: 5

Saints wins: 8

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Mar 2012: Saints 2-0 Doncaster Championship (Sharp 2)

Dec 2011: Doncaster 1-0 Saints Championship

Jan 2009: Saints 1-2 Doncaster Championship (Saganowski)

Sep 2008: Doncaster 0-2 Saints Championship (Mills OG, Surman)

Apr 1959: Saints 1-1 Doncaster Division Three (Traynor)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make the trip? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

