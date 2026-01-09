Celebrating 50 years since our historic 1976 FA Cup win

Today, we launch a special commemorative shirt, created to honour the 50th anniversary of our iconic 1976 FA Cup victory and the players who made it possible.

Shop Now

The limited-edition yellow and blue shirt is a modern remake of the classic away shirt worn in the FA Cup Final on 1st May 1976, paying tribute to the most celebrated moment in Saints history.

The shirt subtly includes the signatures of the 15 players who featured in the cup campaign, as well as manager Lawrie McMenemy, ensuring they are forever honoured.

The commemorative shirt will be worn by our Men’s First Team in the Third Round of the FA Cup, when the team takes on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday 10th January.

Created by PUMA and designed in collaboration with some of players from the 1976 squad, the shirt features the distinctive design elements of the original, blended with contemporary performance technology.

We will be making 1,976 of these limited-edition shirts available for fans to buy through our retail channels, alongside a small number of green goalkeeper shirts.

A complementary lifestyle apparel range, inspired by the 1976 design, will also be available. The range features three bespoke designed t-shirts, a sweatshirt, cardigan and zip up jacket.

Front-of-Shirt Partner P&O Cruises will feature on the on-pitch kit worn by players but have kindly given up their branding for your edition of the shirt, allowing you to purchase the most authentic replica possible.

You’ll also have the option to add the P&O Cruises logo to your shirt should you wish to replicate this year’s match day shirt.

This commemorative kit marks the start of our 1976 anniversary celebrations, with a series of events planned throughout the year to honour the historic FA Cup triumph and the players involved. The first event planned will be a Southampton vs. Manchester United Legends Game. Further details on this game will be available soon on the club website.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club said:

“Our 1976 FA Cup victory remains the greatest achievement in the club’s history, and this anniversary gives us a unique opportunity to honour the players, supporters, and traditions that define Southampton Football Club.”

“We are excited to see the Men’s First Team wear this commemorative shirt, and we’re delighted to offer fans the chance to celebrate this milestone with us through our limited-edition range.”

As part of the campaign, we brought together a selection of current players alongside some of the former players from the 1976 team for a special photoshoot on the original open top bus that the players celebrated on back in 1976.

The shirt will cost £120 and will come in an individually numbered box. This will be available to buy on pre-sale via our online store. The shirt will be available in both a men’s fit and women’s fit sizing.

You can expect to receive your commemorative boxed shirt by the end of February at the latest.

Matching outfield shorts and socks will be available to buy immediately.

The goalkeeper shirt, retailing at £80, and the associated leisurewear collection will also be available to buy immediately online and in-store.

10% of all profits from the sale of the commemorative shirts will be split amongst the players that featured in the 1976 FA Cup campaign.

Shop Now