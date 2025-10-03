It's the second of an away day double header for Saints this week, visiting Derby County on Saturday. Get set for the trip with our Match Pack...

THE MATCH

Derby County vs Southampton

Sky Bet Championship

Pride Park Stadium

Saturday 4th October, 3pm BST

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Oliver Langford

Assistants: Lee Venamore, Alistair Nelson

Fourth official: Leigh Doughty

THE KITS

A second game on the road and a second outing for the yellow and blue striped away shirt for Saints, with blue shorts and yellow socks.

TICKETS

Around 3,100 Saints fans will travel for the game on Saturday, packing out a sold-out away end at Pride Park.

LIVE COVERAGE

For those following from afar, Saints Play match passes are available to supporters outside the UK.

Buy a match pass for £10

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

After victory at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, Saints will be looking to continue their momentum with another important three points on the road on Saturday.

Readying to take on the Rams 🐑 pic.twitter.com/5Nvh2exxSU — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 2, 2025

Will Still's side, despite a mixed bag of results to start the campaign, still sit within three points of third place. Another strong showing against a team currently positioned near the foot of the table will be vital ahead of the international break.

THE MANAGERS

John Eustace: "[Saints] have a lot of quality, Championship and Premier League experience. We know they're going to come and dominate the ball and show everyone what a good footballing team they are. It's a real good challenge for us. We can't wait for it."

Will Still: "We've done well on Saturday [against Middlesbrough] but were frustrated with the result, then we've done well [against Sheffield United]. Now we need to make sure we do that on Saturday again. It's about committing ourselves to the cause."

ONES TO WATCH

Patrick Agyemang: Despite missing the start of the season with a hernia problem, 24-year-old United States international Agyemang has returned to the side and proven his worth in the last four outings.

An assist off the bench in his first game back led to County's only league victory so far this campaign at West Brom. Since then he's been rewarded with starts in the last two games, adding a further assist for Ben Brereton Díaz during the draw at Wrexham.

Begin your day with a brace ✌️



Courtesy of your Player of the Match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GmI2Cgo0Ps — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2025

Ross Stewart: It's difficult to look elsewhere when signalling out a key attacking threat in Still's side following Tuesday night.

The Scotsman turned the game at Sheffield United on its head to secure victory, making it two goals in as many starts as he continues to build up his minutes as the lone striker.

TOP PERFORMERS

Derby County

Goals:

Carlton Morris 4

Eight players 1

Assists:

Patrick Agyemang 2

Elder, Travis, Blackett-Taylor 1

Saints

Goals:

Stewart, Armstrong, Archer, Manning 2

Six players 1

Assists:

Fraser 2

Nine players 1

FORM GUIDE

Derby County

Charlton (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Clarke)

Wrexham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Brereton Díaz)

Preston (h) SBC: L 0-1

West Brom (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Weimann)

Ipswich (a) SBC: D 2-2 (Morris, Brewster)

Saints

Sheffield United (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Stewart 2)

Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)

Liverpool (a) CC3: L 1-2 (Charles)

Hull (a) SBC: L 1-3 (Armstrong)

Portsmouth (h) SBC: D 0-0

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 72

Derby wins: 28

Draws: 24

Saints wins: 20

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

Jan 2019: Saints 2-2 Derby (3-5 on pens) FA Cup third round replay (S.Armstrong, Redmond)

Jan 2019: Derby 2-2 Saints FA Cup third round (Redmond 2)

Feb 2012: Saints 4-0 Derby Championship (Hooiveld, Martin, Lallana, Lee)

Oct 2011: Derby 1-1 Saints Championship (Lambert)

Mar 2009: Saints 1-1 Derby Championship (Perry)

KEEP UP TO DATE

Not able to make it up to Derby? Download the official Saints app to follow live in-match updates and follow us on social media for further updates and exclusive content:

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Facebook

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint