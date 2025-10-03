Match Pack: Derby County vs Saints
It's the second of an away day double header for Saints this week, visiting Derby County on Saturday. Get set for the trip with our Match Pack...
THE MATCH
Derby County vs Southampton
Sky Bet Championship
Pride Park Stadium
Saturday 4th October, 3pm BST
THE OFFICIALS
Referee: Oliver Langford
Assistants: Lee Venamore, Alistair Nelson
Fourth official: Leigh Doughty
THE KITS
A second game on the road and a second outing for the yellow and blue striped away shirt for Saints, with blue shorts and yellow socks.
TICKETS
Around 3,100 Saints fans will travel for the game on Saturday, packing out a sold-out away end at Pride Park.
LIVE COVERAGE
For those following from afar, Saints Play match passes are available to supporters outside the UK.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
After victory at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, Saints will be looking to continue their momentum with another important three points on the road on Saturday.
Will Still's side, despite a mixed bag of results to start the campaign, still sit within three points of third place. Another strong showing against a team currently positioned near the foot of the table will be vital ahead of the international break.
THE MANAGERS
John Eustace: "[Saints] have a lot of quality, Championship and Premier League experience. We know they're going to come and dominate the ball and show everyone what a good footballing team they are. It's a real good challenge for us. We can't wait for it."
Will Still: "We've done well on Saturday [against Middlesbrough] but were frustrated with the result, then we've done well [against Sheffield United]. Now we need to make sure we do that on Saturday again. It's about committing ourselves to the cause."
ONES TO WATCH
Patrick Agyemang: Despite missing the start of the season with a hernia problem, 24-year-old United States international Agyemang has returned to the side and proven his worth in the last four outings.
An assist off the bench in his first game back led to County's only league victory so far this campaign at West Brom. Since then he's been rewarded with starts in the last two games, adding a further assist for Ben Brereton Díaz during the draw at Wrexham.
Ross Stewart: It's difficult to look elsewhere when signalling out a key attacking threat in Still's side following Tuesday night.
The Scotsman turned the game at Sheffield United on its head to secure victory, making it two goals in as many starts as he continues to build up his minutes as the lone striker.
TOP PERFORMERS
Derby County
Goals:
Carlton Morris 4
Eight players 1
Assists:
Patrick Agyemang 2
Elder, Travis, Blackett-Taylor 1
Saints
Goals:
Stewart, Armstrong, Archer, Manning 2
Six players 1
Assists:
Fraser 2
Nine players 1
FORM GUIDE
Derby County
Charlton (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Clarke)
Wrexham (a) SBC: D 1-1 (Brereton Díaz)
Preston (h) SBC: L 0-1
West Brom (a) SBC: W 1-0 (Weimann)
Ipswich (a) SBC: D 2-2 (Morris, Brewster)
Saints
Sheffield United (a) SBC: W 2-1 (Stewart 2)
Middlesbrough (h) SBC: D 1-1 (Armstrong)
Liverpool (a) CC3: L 1-2 (Charles)
Hull (a) SBC: L 1-3 (Armstrong)
Portsmouth (h) SBC: D 0-0
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 72
Derby wins: 28
Draws: 24
Saints wins: 20
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
Jan 2019: Saints 2-2 Derby (3-5 on pens) FA Cup third round replay (S.Armstrong, Redmond)
Jan 2019: Derby 2-2 Saints FA Cup third round (Redmond 2)
Feb 2012: Saints 4-0 Derby Championship (Hooiveld, Martin, Lallana, Lee)
Oct 2011: Derby 1-1 Saints Championship (Lambert)
Mar 2009: Saints 1-1 Derby Championship (Perry)
