Saints are back on the road after back-to-back home games, facing a trip to Champions League-chasing Chelsea on Tuesday night.

THE MATCH

Chelsea vs Saints

Premier League

Stamford Bridge

Tuesday 25th February, 8.15pm GMT

THE OFFICIALS

Referee: Tom Bramall

Assistants: Scott Ledger, Mat Wilkes

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Craig Pawson

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

WHICH KIT WILL SAINTS BE WEARING?

Saints will be in their yellow away kit with blue trim for the visit to the capital.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

After a difficult fortnight at home, Saints are back in action on Tuesday night looking to build on victory at Ipswich last time out on the road.

They'll be up against a Chelsea side looking to bounce back from defeat themselves, losing out at Aston Villa on Sunday, leaving the race for Europe wide open.

TEAM NEWS

It's mixed news for Saints, with Jan Bednarek ruled out with "fatigue" having limped off after 10 minutes against Brighton and Lesley Ugochukwu unavailable against his parent club.

On a more positive note, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is back in training and could make a return to the matchday squad, with Ivan Jurić also hinting Flynn Downes could start having made the bench at the weekend.

THE MANAGERS

Ivan Jurić: "I think we have to find our way and find the right way to play. Like always we want to press, steal the ball high, play the ball forward, it has to be our style.

I think it’s a process, now we are working harder but the players need time to get used to it. There are good moments and bad moments, this is a bad moment but now we have to have belief."

TOP SCORERS

Chelsea

Goals:

Cole Palmer 14

Christopher Nkunku 13

Nicolas Jackson 9

Assists:

Enzo Fernández 8

Neto, Palmer, Sancho 6

Jackson, Mudryk 5

Southampton

Goals:

Cameron Archer 5

Tyler Dibling 4

Aribo, Armstrong, Harwood-Bellis 3

Assists:

Mateus Fernandes 4

Seven players 2

Sugawara, Bree, Onuachu 1

ONES TO WATCH

Cole Palmer: With no goal contributions in five games, Chelsea's top scorer will want to make a point under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

On target in the return fixture, the England international's freedom to roam around the pitch could cause Saints problems.

Aaron Ramsdale: A standout performer against Brighton despite defeat at the weekend, Ramsdale will be key if Saints are to leave London with any points.

Taking the armband from Jan Bednarek when the defender was forced off on Saturday, the 26-year-old could lead out the line in London.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 114

Chelsea: 50

Draws: 31

Saints: 33



LAST FIVE MEETINGS

December 2024: Saints 1-5 Chelsea (Aribo)

February 2023: Chelsea 0-1 Saints (Ward-Prowse)

August 2022: Saints 2-1 Chelsea (Lavia, A Armstrong)

April 2022: Saints 0-6 Chelsea

October 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Saints (Adams) League Cup

