Southampton manager Russell Martin will be without a host of key names ahead of the visit of Chelsea, but is "hopeful" of a return for Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek.

On Onuachu, who missed Friday night's draw at Brighton, the manager said: "We’re hopeful that Paul will be involved on Wednesday."

Bednarek has missed the last two outings with an injury, but Martin said he is close to a full return: "Jan Bednarek will be back in the squad as well, we’ll assess whether he’s able to play or not."

However, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Tyler Dibling will miss Wednesday night's clash through suspension, having picked up five yellows each.

On the missing trio, the manager said: "We have to accept we're missing some key players but we also have a lot of trust in the players we have. We have big trust in the shape we're going to play tomorrow because we've done it before.

"We have to adapt, we have to tweak, without losing what we believe in. I'm looking forward to seeing how we cope with that."

Elsewhere loanee Lesley Ugochukwu is ineligible for the game against his parent club whilst goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is continuing his recovery.

These players will join long term absentees Ross Stewart, Juan Larios and Will Smallbone.