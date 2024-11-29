Russell Martin was left with a mixture of emotions after his team's 1-1 draw at Brighton, with pride in his players' performance but frustration at a pivotal officiating decision that denied his side a potential match-winning goal in the second half.

The game was delicately poised after Flynn Downes had cancelled out a first-half opener from Kaoru Mitoma, when Cameron Archer then turned in a Ryan Fraser cross soon after.

Saints celebrated, only for a delayed flag from the assistant to go up for offside. Then, after a VAR check that lasted almost five minutes, Archer's position was deemed to be fine, only for Adam Armstrong – who the ball had flashed behind – to be ruled offside for apparently impacting Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen's ability to play the ball.

It seemed a very tough call on Martin's team, who were excellent in the second half, and who did well to rally from that disappointment and earn a point against a Seagulls team that went up to second in the Premier League table.

"I'm frustrated we didn't get three points, I'm frustrated we didn't win, I'm frustrated with the decision that's gone against us, but I'm really proud of the performance," said Martin, summing up the night.

"I thought first half we were good in spells but lacked a little bit of aggression and conviction in a few moments, which I understand when you're 1-0 down, their team is in a good place and obviously the position we're in, but I'm so proud of them second half. We asked for more aggression and more conviction and belief in the second half and they showed us that. I'm so proud of them for that. The away fans were amazing, I'm really glad we were the same for them, but I am frustrated we didn't win.

"We didn't settle for a point, and we should have a goal. I've been told it's disallowed because Adam Armstrong's position affects the goalkeeper. I don't think he does, the goalkeeper can't get the cross, it goes behind Adam, it's too far away from him to get the cross, and he doesn't move position because of Adam's position, so in my interpretation it doesn't affect him enough for it to be offside, but because the on-pitch decision was that, it's not clear and obvious enough to change.

"So at Wolves we've had a bad decision for the second goal in my opinion, Liverpool we should have a penalty at 2-1 up, and then tonight. I don't want to bleat on about it, but it is frustrating."

Expanding on some of the performances within his team, Martin spoke about Downes, who netted the first Premier League goal of his career, but who also picked up a fifth yellow card that rules him out of Wednesday's home game against Chelsea – with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tyler Dibling also suffering the same fate with bookings of their own.

"He was outstanding," said the Saints boss of Downes. "He was one of the guys who didn't need to have more aggression for sure, and now we miss him, Tyler and Taylor on Wednesday, which is big for us, especially with having Janny B out, Aaron Ramsdale out, Alex out, Paul's out, Adam Lallana's out. It's frustrating for us, but it gives opportunity to other people.

"But he was outstanding tonight. There was a lot of good performances tonight, Jack will go unsung but he was excellent, Joe Lumley in his Premier League debut, I'm proud of him, Matty and Tyler continue to grow, Taylor as well, the young players we have. The players are really starting to feel and believe that they belong at this level."

On Lumley, who made his top-flight debut in goal due to injury trouble for Alex McCarthy, Martin added: "I'm proud of him, he has real strength with the ball, and he's a brilliant teammate, a brilliant character, I think everyone will be really happy from the club. He adds a lot of value, even when he's not playing, so really pleased for him."

And Martin also reserved praise for the incredible support from the away end.

"Brilliant, honestly, they were so good, all the way through, and then at the end what they did for the team, so good," he said. "We need to stay together, it's a long season, we knew it was going to be tough, but the players have given everything and we're so close.

"We have to keep working, and keep being as brave as they were tonight, add more aggression the way we did in the second half, and I really believe his team is capable of surprising everyone."