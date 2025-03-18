March Offers at The Dell

Spring has sprung and so have new offers in The Dell:

Mum Eats Free*

22nd to 30th March

In honor of Mother’s Day, we are delighted to treat all mums to a free main meal. This offer is valid for main courses only and cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount. Available on tables of two or more only.

*T&Cs apply

Friday Morning Delight*

Fridays, 9am-11am

Kickstart your Friday mornings with our special £4.99 deal, which includes a freshly brewed coffee and a delicious pastry. Please note, this offer is not available on matchdays and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

*T&Cs apply

Monday Night Mains*

Mondays from 6pm

Make your Monday evenings special with our 2-for-1 offer on main meals. Bring a friend or a loved one and enjoy two mains for the price of one. This offer is not available on matchdays and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

*T&Cs apply

Kids Eat Free*

Monday to Thursday, 3pm-6pm

From Monday to Thursday, between 3pm and 6pm, kids can enjoy a free meal with each paying adult. This offer is not available on matchdays and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

*T&Cs apply

Always on Offers

In addition to our March specials, we offer ongoing discounts to various members of our community:

Season Ticket Holders: Enjoy a 10% discount all day, every day.

Blue Light Card Holders: Receive a 10% discount from Monday to Friday. This is not available on matchdays and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Defence Discount Card Holders: Benefit from a 10% discount from Monday to Friday. This is not available on matchdays and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Student Discount: Present your valid student ID and receive a 10% discount Monday to Friday. This is not available on matchdays and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Local The Dell Business Card Holders: We’re pleased to offer a 25% discount to all our local business discount card holders. This is not available on matchdays and cannot be combined with other promotions.

We look forward to welcoming you to The Dell this March. Whether you are joining us for a family meal, a catch-up with friends, or a solo coffee break, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Terms and conditions apply to all offers. Please ensure to mention the specific offer when ordering and present any necessary identification to qualify for discounts. Offers are subject to availability and may change without prior notice.