Published:
Manning takes on the Fast Feet Challenge
Available at selected Soccer Schools venues this October Half-Term, take on our Fast Feet Challenge and beat Ryan Manning's score.
Book Now
Think your youngster can beat Ryan Manning's score? The Fast Feet Challenge is at the following courses for October Half-Term...
Mounbatten School - Monday 27th October
Henry Beaufort School - Wednesday 29th October
Southampton FC Training Ground - Thursday 30th October
Deer Park School - Friday 31st October
From prices as low as £27.50, sign your football-mad youngster up today!
Book Now
Find Out More
Want to see Ryan Manning take on the Soccer Schools Free-Kick Challenge? Watch the video below!