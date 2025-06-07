Published:
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Malcolm Elias, one of the influential figures in Southampton’s celebrated youth development history.

Malcolm, who worked at Saints from 2000 until 2006 and was head of recruitment in the Academy, developed a well-deserved reputation throughout his career for identifying and nurturing talent, with spells across Oxford United, Swansea, Liverpool and most recently Fulham, where he had worked since 2009.

On the south coast, he played a key role in the emergence of players such as Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Calum Chambers and James Ward-Prowse, to name only a few.

The Welshman’s influence extended well beyond Saints too, helping to develop players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold during his spells elsewhere.

Fulham confirmed he passed away after a short illness, aged 71. The thoughts of everyone at Southampton are with Malcolm’s family and friends at this time.

