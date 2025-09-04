Published:
Ticketing

Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup sales windows begin

SFC Media
Saints take on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday 23rd September at 8pm in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. 2025/26 Season Ticket holders who attended 7+ away matches across the 24/25 or 25/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am which will then be followed by the other sales windows. All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Full Ticket Information

Middlesbrough on sale to all fans

Saints face Middlesbrough at St Mary's on Saturday 27th September at 3pm. Tickets are available from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Middlesbrough Tickets

