Saints take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 25th October at 3pm. A small number of tickets are now available to all fans.

All fans can now purchase their ticket for this away fixture. With very limited availability, fans are encouraged to act fast to ensure they secure their seat for this exciting fixture. Prices start from £28 for Adults and £17 for Juniors (under 18s).

Official coach travel is still available and can be booked for £48 per person (with a £2 reduction for Season Ticket holders). Departure times are listed below:

Stadium: 7am

Eastleigh: 7.15am

Winchester: 7.30am

Chieveley: 8am

