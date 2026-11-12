Lewis Day signs first professional contract

Academy defender Lewis Day has earned a first professional contract, signing a deal until 2029.

Having been at the club since the Under-7s, the centre-back has penned his first pro deal after steadily rising through the ranks.

The 18-year-old has had a positive start to the season with plenty of involvement in Adam Lallana's Under-21s side, which included his first goal for that age group against Woking in the National League Cup.

Academy Manager, Olly Lancashire, said: "Lewis has been a consistent performer throughout his time in the Academy and has always shown a real dedication to his own development. He has made tremendous progress this season, initially with our Under-18s and more recently with our Under-21s and being rewarded with his first professional contract is thoroughly deserved.

"We're all excited to continue guiding, supporting and challenging Lewis over the next couple of years as he looks to earn further opportunities, continue his development, and take the next steps towards making the transition into first-team football."