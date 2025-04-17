Last few spaces are left for The Southampton Cup, get your youngsters grassroots team involved in the ultimate football tournament this Summer!

After the roaring success of last years tournament, The Southampton Cup is returning on the 31st May & 1st June 2025.

We are looking for the last few remaining teams to compete in the tournament. This is another great chance for grassroots teams to follow in the footsteps of their footballing icons and experience the adrenaline of stepping out onto the beloved pitch at St Mary’s Stadium. The age groups we're looking for are...

Under 12s

Under 10s

Under 8s

Under 7s

Do you know a grassroots team that want to play at St Mary's stadium? Please book using the link below, or contact our team at [email protected] or 02380 711950.

