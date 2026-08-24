Last chance for West Ham Carabao Cup tickets

Saints are back at St Mary's on Tuesday night, with West Ham United the visitors for a Carabao Cup second-round clash. There's still time to secure your seat.

Tonda Eckert's side welcome The Hammers on Tuesday 25th August, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST, as Saints look to book their place in the third round of the competition.

After an away victory over Colchester United in the first round and a league win over Stoke City at St Mary's on Saturday, Saints will be looking to make the home advantage count against West Ham and Continue their Carabao Cup journey.

Tickets are still available with prices for just £25 for Adults and Under-18s available for £12.50.

West Ham Tickets