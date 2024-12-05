Last chance for tickets to Adobe Women's FA Cup clash

Grab your tickets now to secure Women's FA Cup action as Southampton FC Women take on Bristol City Women.

The Adobe Women's FA Cup continues as Southampton FC Women take on Bristol City Women in the third round at Silverlake Stadium this Sunday 8th December (1pm kick-off). Join Remi Allen's side and show your support for our Women's Team as we begin this season's FA Cup journey.

If you are a Women's Team Season Ticket holder, don't forget that you will need to purchase a ticket to attend this fixture. These are priced at £5 for Adults and £1 for Under 18's, you can buy them here.

Buy Tickets