Published:
Ticketing

Last chance for Sheffield Wednesday tickets

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Matchdays/20250927 Southampton v Middlesbrough/MW_Southampton_Boro_057_ptpz9r

Tickets are still available for our Saturday 3pm kick off against Sheffield Wednesday at St Mary's. Don't miss out on being in that number.

Make the most of your Saturday at St Mary's.

Sheff Wed tickets

With last minute tickets available plus a whole host of entertainment, food and drink options on offer, make sure you secure your seat now to maximise your matchday. Check out everything on offer across tomorrow's match, including pre and post-match bookings and walk-ins for The Dell and in LEVEL1.

Matchday information

Related

2025-26/Miscellaneous/IF_Southampton_Huddersfield_030_mtng28

Tickets for two more matches are now available to all fans

Ticketing
Live Matchday Images/2024-25/20241102 Southampton vs Everton/CM_everton_022_enta1q

Southampton Football Club to honour fallen Saints

Club