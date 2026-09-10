Southampton striker Cyle Larin has been nominated for August’s Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award.

The Canadian international made a flying start to the season after signing a permanent deal at St Mary’s, scoring in all three of Saints’ August league fixtures.

After finding the net on the opening weekend at Watford, Larin struck an early deadlock-breaker in Saints’ 3-1 home win over Stoke.

He then signed off the month with a brace in the 5-1 rout of Millwall at St Mary’s, following up a headed first-half equaliser with the most spectacular goal of his Saints career to date, flicking the ball over the head of defender Caleb Taylor and volleying home with his left foot from 17 yards.

Larin faces competition for the award from Middlesbrough marksman Will Lankshear, who also scored four times in August, Wolves winger Fer Lopez and Charlton defender Lloyd Jones.

The winner will be decided by an EFL judging panel on Friday 11th September.