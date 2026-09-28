Larin presented with Key to the City of Brampton

Southampton striker Cyle Larin was presented with the Key to the City of Brampton at a ceremony in his home city on Sunday night.

Back in Canada on international duty, Larin has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the national team and for a long and distinguished club career in Europe.

Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown presented the key at City Hall wearing this season’s Saints home shirt in another demonstration of support for the in-form forward, who has enjoyed a flying start to the new season at St Mary’s.

Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown presents Cyle Larin with a Canada shirt featuring his "Brampton Bagsman" nickname that has become popular with Saints fans on social media

The 31-year-old made his Canada debut back in 2014 and now has 32 goals in 95 caps, placing him second on the all-time list in both statistics.

Playing in the World Cup on home soil in the summer, Larin scored twice in the tournament, including a crucial equaliser off the bench in Canada’s first match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, earning his country their first ever World Cup point.

Other notable milestones included a 6-0 victory over Qatar, as Larin also scored in Canada’s first World Cup win, and a stoppage-time triumph over South Africa in the knockout stages, as Jesse Marsch’s men reached the last 16.

Larin has been plying his trade in Europe since 2018 with spells in Turkey, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands and now Southampton adding up to nearly a century of goals.

The league’s top scorer, his flying start to the current campaign saw Larin rewarded with the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for August, while his stunning flick up and volley against Millwall is an early contender for Saints’ Goal of the Season prize.

Many Saints shirts were visible in the room as Larin delivered his acceptance speech at Brampton City Hall

Photos: Martin Bazyl / Ontario Premier League