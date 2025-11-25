Krown Network joins the action at St Mary's

Our midweek match against The Foxes will be supported by Krown Network as Match Sponsor

This Tuesday 25th November (8PM), Leicester City will visit for our eighth home league match of the EFL Championship season, with our Men's First Team search for their fourth consecutive win.

Tickets are selling fast, but you can still join us for what promises to be a midweek thriller under the lights:

Buy Tickets

We're delighted to announce that industry leaders in blockchain technology, Krown Network, will be supporting this fixture as Match Sponsor. Fans attending the match can expect to see Krown Network branding around the stadium, particularly at half time when they support the on-pitch entertainment.

Find out more about Krown Network on their website: krown.network