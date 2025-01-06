Bookings for our February Half-Term Soccer Schools are now open. Sign your youngster up today!

Don’t miss your chance to let your youngsters learn to play football at venues across Hampshire with FA/UEFA accredited coaches in these fun and fast paced sessions.

Our first Half-Term courses of the year run from 17th - 21st February.

On the course, your child will...

Receive FA accredited coaching.

Be added to our Saints Player Progression Pathway.

Take part in matches and mini-tournaments.

Get the chance to win signed merch.

Have an experience geared towards fun and excitement.

We’re also running our exclusive Southampton FC training ground courses, meaning your child can learn, train and play on the same pitch as their footballing heroes.

Choose from mixed sessions, where any child can get involved in our Saints Soccer Schools and improve their footballing skills.

We also have Girls-Only Soccer Schools available to book at Deer Park School in Botley.

Want to find out more about our Soccer Schools? Watch the video below!