Kevin Miller: An appreciation

Southampton Football Club was saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Kevin Miller at the age of 57.

Born in Cornwall, Miller became a club legend at Exeter City where he made more than 250 appearances across two spells as a player, before returning as goalkeeper coach in 2022.

Assuming the same role at Wigan Athletic in the summer, where he quickly became a popular figure, Miller’s sudden passing came as a huge shock.

As well as Exeter, Miller’s 18-year playing career also encompassed spells with Birmingham City, Watford, Crystal Palace, Barnsley and Bristol Rovers, before coming out of retirement to sign for Saints in February 2006.

Taking advice from goalkeeper coach Malcolm Webster, manager George Burley approached the 36-year-old Miller, who was working in corporate hospitality at the time.

The veteran stopper went on to play in the last seven games of the 2005/06 Championship campaign, with Saints winning five of those.

Miller was rewarded with an extra year’s contract, but did not feature the following season after the signing of Kelvin Davis, instead returning to the south west for a loan spell at Torquay United.

Having worked closely with Exeter manager Gary Caldwell as goalkeeper coach, Miller and Caldwell were reunited at Wigan, where tributes were paid to Miller ahead of Saturday’s home game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Exeter’s goalkeepers, including former Saints stopper Jack Bycroft with whom Miller shared a close relationship, wore shirts bearing his name during the warm-up ahead of their goalless draw with Tranmere Rovers, in which Bycroft kept a clean sheet.

Everyone at Southampton Football Club extends their condolences to Kevin’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

Kevin Miller

15th March 1969 – 15th September 2026