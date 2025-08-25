Published:
Men's Team

Kayi Sanda heads out on loan

Southampton defender Joachim Kayi Sanda has completed a season-long loan move to French Ligue 2 side Red Star FC.

The 18-year-old centre-back signed from Valenciennes in January, becoming the first player to develop through the Sport Republic family of clubs and make the move to St Mary’s.

Kayi Sanda made his Premier League debut in Saints’ penultimate game of the season at Everton, also coming on as a substitute against Arsenal on the final day.

The Frenchman now returns to his homeland in the quest for more game time to continue his development.

The club looks forward to monitoring Joachim’s progress over the coming campaign.

