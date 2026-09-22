Juventus U21 game on sale to Members

Saints U21s welcome Juventus U21s to St Mary’s Stadium for a Premier League International Cup match on Tuesday 20th October, with kick-off at 7pm.

Members can benefit from discounted pricing during their exclusive window. Adults can purchase their tickets for £5 with Under 18s available for FREE.

There are no booking fees for this fixture. Saints fans can purchase up to 6 tickets per supporter number in each window.

Buy Tickets

FREE Saints Store signing session

Saints fans can meet two of the First Team squad at a free signing session in the Saints Store!

Join us between 4pm and 5.30pm to meet Matsuki and Peretz, get your items signed and enjoy a special moment with the players.

The session is free to attend for supporters with a match ticket. We recommend arriving early to avoid disappointment.

Please note: Player appearances are subject to change, and signing opportunities are not guaranteed.

Upgrade your matchday with LEVEL1

When purchasing your ticket for this fixture, you can upgrade with LEVEL1 for just £15 for Adults and £10 for Under 18s. This will give you access to LEVEL1 from 4pm on matchday and will include your ticket, unlimited play on all activities and a free drink.