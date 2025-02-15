Ivan Jurić was left ruing a slow start from his side as Southampton fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The manager admitted he was unimpressed with Saints’ opening to the match even before falling behind to Dango Ouattara’s 14th-minute opener, and two minutes later things got worse when Ryan Christie drilled in a low 25-yard drive to double the Cherries’ lead.

Jurić was far more encouraged by the second-half showing, as Kamaldeen Sulemana halved the deficit with a sharp touch and finish, but Saints’ revival was cut short when Marcus Tavernier wrapped up the points for the visitors with a late third on the counter-attack.

“Not good in the first half, much better in the second half when we play good, we push, more aggressive in everything, but it was a really poor beginning of the match,” Jurić reflected.

“It was not good, we were bad. I have nothing to say, first 20 minutes we were really bad.

“The second half is how I want my team to play. My teams always play like this – lots of aggressiveness, stealing the ball, even controlling the match, scoring a goal. We create other opportunities, but it wasn’t enough.

“I appreciate the will they have – they never give up. But we have other types of problems and in this moment what we give in the game is not enough to take points.”

Kamaldeen’s goal was his first in the Premier League this season, having also scored and assisted in the recent 3-0 win over Swansea in the FA Cup, as well as playing a crucial part in Paul Onuachu’s winner at Ipswich.

“He’s a great guy, great quality,” Jurić said of the Ghanaian, rejuvenated by the manager’s arrival. “I think he can do really well. Today he scored a great goal, he was dangerous all the match and I’m very happy with him.”