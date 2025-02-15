Kamaldeen gave an honest reflection on Southampton's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium.

The visitors stormed into a two-goal lead, strikes coming from Dango Ouattara and Ryan Christie inside 16 minutes.

Kamaldeen pulled a goal back for Saints during the second half, but Bournemouth secured all three points seven minutes from time thanks to Marcus Tavernier.

"I think the coach was quite happy with the effort we put in," said Kamaldeen. "We gave our all, we created a lot of chances but obviously our quality wasn't the best. Me too, specifically, I think I had three shots, none of them was on target until the goal. I think I should do better personally and we should take our chances better.

"The game is based on second balls and once [Bournemouth] pick up a couple of second balls it's quite dangerous with the attack they have and with the confidence they have in the team. I think we were more direct [in the second half].

"At half time we analysed the game and there were ways where we needed to improve. We needed to be more aggressive on the second ball and we needed to be more direct. [After half time] when there was a second ball we tried to be the first one to get the ball and then attack from there. I think it paid off.

"This is my first Premier League goal in two years. I'm glad that the goal came and hopefully I can add more to the team. The coach has given me confidence, not just the coach but the players who trust in me and try to find me when they come on the pitch.

"I think I try to live up to their expectations and try to do my best for the team because when they rely on you in a certain moment, you've got to come up and show that you can handle whatever you're supposed to do for the team."