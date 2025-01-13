Jurić hopes for "a new beginning" for Kamaldeen

Ivan Jurić hopes Kamaldeen Sulemana’s first goal of the season will signal “a new beginning” for the attacker, praising his work ethic since his arrival as manager.

Kamaldeen set Saints on their way to a 3-0 victory over Swansea in the Emirates FA Cup third round at St Mary’s, lobbing the goalkeeper in the 20th minute to score his first goal in 20 months, a run dating back to May 2023.

Jurić has been impressed by the Ghanaian’s attitude, as well as the impact of 18-year-old starlet Tyler Dibling, who scored his first professional brace against the Swans following Kamaldeen’s opener.

“I am very happy with him,” Jurić said of Kamaldeen. “In these 20 days he’s worked hard – he was not in good shape but now he’s feeling better.

“I think he can give us a lot. Today he did well; a goal, an assist, and I think for him this is a new beginning.

“This is the third goal of Tyler since I arrived here. I think he has great potential – today he scored two goals, but for me he can do much better.”

Jurić hopes the comfortable cup triumph will give his side confidence heading into two tricky Premier League away games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest this week.

“Against Brentford it was a disaster, I think. Today we did a good game, but we have to prepare well against Manchester United.

“I hope we will play like we did against West Ham and Crystal Palace – that we are competitive, working on the details and we will try to win the games.”