Will Smallbone declared himself "very happy" to return to the field after his lengthy absence, as the midfielder featured in Southampton's comfortable Emirates FA Cup win over Swansea.

After three months out, Smallbone earned a rousing reception as he featured for the final thirty minutes to see out the 3-0 win over Saints' Welsh opponents.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's impressive opener and a Tyler Dibling brace sealed Ivan Jurić's first win as manager and set up a home tie against Burnley in the fourth round.

"I was very, very happy coming today to be back in the squad and to get on and play half an hour. For us to get the win, I think, was a very important thing but for myself personally, it was a very good and positive end to an injury struggle." Smallbone assessed.

"It's been a tough season for many ways but I think for myself to not be able to help, and to be a big part of last season to get us up, and to not try and help the team and the club more than anything to just try and change things around.

"It's been very tough to sit on the sidelines and watch, but hopefully now everyone in 2025 will try and have a positive end to the season and positive year - myself personally and as a team, we'll try our best to do that."

On the performance of his teammates, Smallbone added that "it was very good, I think on another day we could have won by a few more.

"It was important coming into today that we got a clean sheet and we won the game, being at home and our forwards getting the goals is always something that's going to help us so a very positive day all round."