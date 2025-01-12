Southampton advanced to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup and set up a home tie with Burnley, after beating Championship opponents Swansea City 3-0 at St Mary’s.

Kamaldeen’s goal set them on the way to a comfortable victory before Tyler Dibling scored in each half to ensure safe passage into the next stage of the competition for Ivan Jurić’s side.

The Saints boss had declared ahead of the game he would not be looking to rest players for the tie, and he was true to his word, making only two changes from the side that started against Brentford last weekend, as Mateus Fernandes returned from suspension and Ryan Manning came into the line-up, with Paul Onuachu and Nathan Wood named as subs.

Notably, Will Smallbone was also included on the bench, ending a three-month injury absence for the midfielder.

Will Smallbone was back in the squad after three months out injured (Photo: Matt Watson)

That was positive news, and there was almost more of it for Saints within ten minutes of the game starting, as they went close to taking an early lead.

Kamaldeen, playing down the left, looped a cross to the back post area, where Kyle Walker-Peters brought it under control with his right foot before firing a left-footed strike just over.

Moments later, Kamaldeen went close himself, bursting into the area and sending a low shot just inches wide of the near post, with Swansea keeper Jon McLaughlin beaten.

The forward was playing an active role in the opening stages and he had another chance on 17 minutes when he was picked out in the area by a low Manning pass from the left. However, after turning to shoot, he did not manage to get much power on his effort, making it a comfortable save for McLaughlin.

Saints were certainly looking the more likely to score, and they worked another good chance two minutes later on a quick break, as Fernandes played the ball to Walker-Peters, who cut onto his left foot but sent his low strike straight at McLaughlin.

It didn’t matter, though, as Jurić’s side made the breakthrough they deserved on 20 minutes. It came from a long Aaron Ramsdale goal kick, which was flicked on well by Lesley Ugochukwu. Kamaldeen reacted fastest to it and, with McLaughlin having unwisely dashed well off his line, he was able to lob the Swansea keeper from just outside the box and find the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

Kamaldeen is congratulated after putting Saints in front (Photo: Matt Watson)

Kamaldeen then turned provider with ten minutes left in the half, as Saints doubled their advantage, getting into space after swapping passes with Ugochukwu on the left and sending a low ball across the face of goal, where Dibling arrived at the perfect moment to sweep home with his left foot from close range.

It sent Saints into half time well in control, and Jurić unsurprisingly made no changes at the break.

Things continued in the same manner after the restart, with the hosts almost adding a third on 53 minutes, as Manning’s corner found Jan Bednarek at the back post, but his header was well saved by McLaughlin.

Saints didn’t have too long to wait for the goal, though, as Dibling added another in the 65th minute.

It came via a low Manning delivery and, although his first effort was blocked, Dibling persisted to create another opportunity and took full advantage, with a sharp, left-footed strike that found the back of the net.

Tyler Dibling nets the second of his two goals (Photo: Matt Watson)

That was his last action of the afternoon, as he made way along with Kamaldeen and Ugochukwu, with Adam Armstrong, Cameron Archer and Smallbone – to a big cheer from the crowd on his return from injury – coming on.

A further change followed with Bednarek being replaced by Wood after the Saints skipper appeared to pick up a slight knock.

Archer could have added a fourth when he burst through on 79 minutes, but McLaughlin did well to keep him out on the angle, before the Swansea keeper made a fine stop soon after to keep out Armstrong’s low effort from the edge of the box.

Swansea almost nabbed a consolation with nine minutes left on the clock when substitute Joe Allen struck the post from 18 yards with the visitors’ first real effort of the game, but it rebounded right across the face of goal and to safety.

Back at the other end, Armstrong could have scored as he raced into space, but his shot across goal from the edge of the box was dragged just wide.

Jurić then made one final change in the closing minutes, with Adam Lallana coming on for Joe Aribo.

Befitting of the game as a whole, it was a comfortable final couple of minutes for Saints, who tasted the winning feeling once again as they now prepare for two away games in the Premier League in the coming week, against Manchester United and then Nottingham Forest.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek (captain) (Wood 74), Walker-Peters, Manning, Ugochukwu (Smallbone 67), Aribo (Lallana 85), Fernandes, Dibling (Archer 67), Kamaldeen (Armstrong 67).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Taylor, Sugawara, Onuachu.

Goals: Kamaldeen (20’), Dibling (35’, 65’).

Booked: Manning.

Swansea City: McLaughlin, Key, Naughton, Christie (Cullen 66), Tymon, Grimes (captain) (Fulton 66), Franco (Allen 66), Peart-Harris, Ronald (Abdulai 79), Eom (Ginnelly 79), Bianchini.

Unused substitutes: Vigouroux, Vipotnik, Tjoe-A-On, Lloyd.

Booked: Grimes, Allen.

Referee: Tony Harrington.