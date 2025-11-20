Join the rooftop revolution

The rooftop revolution is here powered by Utilita Home.

We're proud to announce a new sustainability initiative in partnership with Utilita Energy, our Official Sustainability Energy Partner, and their renewables arm, Utilita Home.

This exciting campaign offers fans the opportunity to reduce their energy bills, support the local community, and receive a £200 club shop voucher – all by installing state-of-the-art solar panels at home.

How it works:

Fans who sign up for a solar panel installation through Utilita Home will benefit from:

Lower monthly energy bills thanks to solar power

A FREE £200 voucher to spend in the Southampton FC Store

A donation of £50 to the club’s Community Foundation for every installation, helping to fund vital local projects

Getting started is simple. Just answer a few quick questions about your home and enter the exclusive promo code SAINTS200 when prompted. Once your solar panels are installed, your voucher will be sent directly to you – so you can kit out the whole family in Saints gear.

A win for fans, the club, and the planet

This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability and community impact. By choosing solar, fans are not only making a smart financial decision but also contributing to a greener future.

And it’s more affordable than you might think. With finance options starting from just £50 per month*, going solar is now within reach for more households than ever. Plus, switching to solar could save you up to £1,360 a year* on your energy bills – making it a win for your wallet too.

*Subject to eligibility and terms. Visit: home.utilita.co.uk/terms-conditions/

Get involved today

Ready to make the switch? Click the link below to get your free quote and don’t forget to use promo code SAINTS200 to claim your voucher.

Get my quote

Together, we can make a difference – for your home, your club, and your community.

Terms and conditions apply, please see here for full terms and conditions: home.utilita.co.uk/terms-conditions

Promotional offer ends on 20th December 2025.

