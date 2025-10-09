Going solar with Utilita

We’re powering up for a greener future with our Official Sustainability Partner, Utilita.

In partnership with Utilita, we’re installing solar panels on the Pavilion and gym at our Staplewood training ground, as part of our sustainability strategy, The Halo Effect.

Why this matters:

Making an environmental impact: The project will cut around 33,000kg of CO2 every year, that’s a big boost for our commitment to decarbonisation

Tackling rising energy costs: The solar energy project will help us manage consumption and reduce exposure to volatile energy markets

Lower costs & greater security: The panels are expected to generate 20% of the Pavilion’s electricity, saving the club an estimated £0.6 million over 20 years

By embracing renewable energy, we’re not just reducing bills, we’re strengthening our ESG credentials and taking real steps towards a more sustainable future for the club, the community, and the planet.

Together, we’re showing how The Halo Effect can make a difference on and off the pitch.