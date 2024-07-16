Utilita renew as Official Sustainability Partner

We’re delighted to announce that Utilita, the UK’s specialist ‘Pay As You Go’ energy supplier is continuing its relationship with us as our Official Sustainability Partner - and will remain to be on the front of our junior shirts.

The Chandler’s Ford-based company is on a mission to help households get more for their money by wasting less energy, and since beginning our partnership in 2017, we’ve collaborated on a variety of campaigns to encourage fans to make more sustainable choices.

Previous campaigns have included:

Utilita Boot Pong – supporting Utilita’s Football Rebooted campaign, which is helping the nation to recycle and rehome quality boots

Saints Planet League Cup - a unique competition to inspire and reward positive sustainability action

Utilita Switch Games - a collaboration with Hampshire Cricket following Utilita’s partnership with Utilita Bowl to make it the greenest cricket stadium in the world.

As well as remaining our Official Energy Partner for the next two years, we are delighted that this next phase of our partnership will see Utilita become our Official Sustainability Partner.

In line with our own sustainability strategy, The Halo Effect, we will work closely with Utilita’s team of experts to develop campaigns that can help our fans to reduce their energy usage, making a positive impact on their bank accounts as well as the planet.

The Utilita brand will also continue to appear on the front of our junior shirts worn by academy players and sold in our retail store.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club said: “Our long-standing partnership with Utilita is a great success story for this football club. It’s fantastic to have such a close working relationship with a local brand that shares our commitment to make a positive impact in the community.

“We look forward to collaborating with Utilita on more innovative projects in the future that can continue to help inspire sustainable living.”

Bill Bullen, CEO and Co-founder at Utilita, said: “We are incredibly lucky to have such a high-profile outfit as one of our local clubs, and it truly is an honour to continue on this journey with Southampton.

“Together, we have achieved so much since 2017 – but we will not rest on our laurels.

“There are plenty more campaigns and initiatives to come, and giving back to communities across the SO postcode will always be a top priority of ours.

“Here’s to a successful season in the Premier League, back where the Saints belong!”