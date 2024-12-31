Join The Dell’s Weekly Quiz Night!

Calling all trivia enthusiasts! Starting Wednesday 8th January, The Dell is excited to host its brand-new weekly quiz night, bringing fun, friendly competition, and exciting prizes to your midweek.

Every Wednesday evening, the quiz kicks off at 8 PM, running in two exciting rounds:

Round 1: 8:00 PM – 8:45 PM

Round 2: 9:15 PM – 10:00 PM

Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, with the occasional audio clip to keep things interesting. Future quizzes may even include themed rounds, so there is always something new to enjoy. Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person.

There are plenty of reasons to get involved. Prizes are on offer for the top three teams, including bar tabs, a share of the prize pot, and even stadium tours. Whether you're aiming for the prizes or just enjoying the camaraderie, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

The kitchen will be open throughout the evening, serving up your favourites from the main menu. Pre-booking is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome if you decide to join in last-minute.

This is an 18+ event, so round up your teammates and join us for a night of entertainment at The Dell. Let the games begin.