Jander: I'm here to win

Casper Jander is only 22 years of age, but he is determined to bring a winning mentality to match Southampton’s promotion ambitions.

The German midfielder has signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s, arriving from FC Nürnberg in 2. Bundesliga where he played 32 league games last season, registering three goals and nine assists.

Jander believes he can help Saints at both ends of the pitch, but, most importantly, he’s here to win.

“I think I am a player who gives everything on the pitch,” he said. “I like to play with the ball, but I also like to play against the ball, so I think I can do both: offensive and defensive. But I just like to win.

“It’s really exciting. I hate to lose, I love winning games, so I’m here to win as many games as possible and hopefully get promoted to the Premier League.

“That’s my aim. What I heard from talking to the coach, everybody will do their best to get this, so it’s really nice.

“I think English leagues are the best leagues in the world, and that’s why it’s so interesting to play here.

“It’s so fast, so physical and the greatest football, because it’s always attacking and everything. I’m really looking forward to play here.

“I’m really excited to wear the shirt, to play at St Mary’s and I’m also excited to see the fans, to celebrate goals and wins.”

Jander will now team up with Joshua Quarshie and Damion Downs, two players he faced in Germany last season.

“I like to remember the game against Joshua, because it’s a big derby in Germany and we won 3-0!” he smiled. “Against Damion, not so much, because we lost two times.

“Joshua I’ve known for a long time, to be honest. We also played together at Schalke – he’s younger than me, but I knew him from there. Damion I just know from playing each other.”

