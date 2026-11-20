Who needs GTA? Today we’re launching GTSaints, giving you unique access to St Mary’s Stadium.

Inspired by the open world of Grand Theft Auto, GTSaints is a free-roam, multiplayer experience that puts Saints fans at the heart of the action.

Play GTSaints

Explore the stadium and its surroundings as Sammy Saint, interact with familiar faces, discover hidden surprises and complete a series of tongue-in-cheek missions.

From club legends and current stars to matchday characters and unexpected encounters, GTSaints brings the world of Southampton Football Club to life in a way we’ve never seen before.

It's St Mary's. But not as you know it...

GTSaints has now been added to our selection of online games. Get behind the wheel of the supporters’ bus on an away day with Saints Coach, or test your knowledge of players past and present with Higher or Lower. Explore Saints Arcade today!

Saints Arcade