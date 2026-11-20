Tonda Eckert has been reflecting on the strength of the bond between himself, his team and the Southampton supporters after signing a contract extension with the club through to 2029.

Eckert’s first 12 months in management have been an overwhelming success on the pitch, with Saints averaging two points per game in the Sky Bet Championship and losing only one of 24 home league games in charge, which was back in January.

But the summer threw up unprecedented off-the-field challenges for the head coach, who reiterated his gratitude to the fans for their backing and spoke of the ever-improving atmosphere inside St Mary’s, which has become such a fortress during his reign.

“For all of us it was a very challenging summer, but it has been a decision to come stronger out of this situation together,” he said.

“We had a game at Eastleigh [during pre-season], unfortunately not at St Mary’s, but we had a game where we reconnected.

“I saw a lot of familiar faces, and it was clear that there were going to be a lot of challenges this year that we’re only going to be able to manage together – more so than last year – but the support so far has been outstanding. We will do everything from our side to make sure it continues.”

Eckert referenced the 36,000 Saints fans who travelled to Wembley for April’s FA Cup semi-final, a day that showcased the size and passion of the fanbase, but insists there’s no place like home.

“We’ve had so many away games with unbelievable support,” he continued. “I think of Wembley, for example, but playing at home still feels different. There is still something special coming into St Mary’s, and I think the atmosphere in the stadium has changed over time.

“I remember the first games that we played at home, and if I compare that to where we are now, I think everyone comes to the stadium and sees how much we invest in every single game to make everyone go home happy.

“I think you feel that when you come to St Mary’s, and that energy comes back to the pitch. It always starts with us, and if we are able to do our job on the pitch I think that goes into the stands and it comes back. I think that’s been quite special for the home games that we’ve played in the last 12 months.”