Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm that Tonda Eckert has agreed a contract extension through to 2029.

Having initially taken interim charge in November 2025 following a spell as Under-21s Head Coach, Eckert’s reign has seen Saints pick up 96 points from 48 Sky Bet Championship matches – at least 12 more than any other club during that time.

The 33-year-old led the team from 21st in the table to a fourth-placed finish last season, as well as a run to the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup, beating Premier League champions elect Arsenal along the way, and leading Manchester City in the closing stages at Wembley.

Saints currently sit five points from the top of the table, despite a four-point deduction, and are unbeaten in their last 17 home league matches, with Eckert suffering only one Championship defeat at St Mary’s throughout his tenure to date.

Johannes Spors (left) and Tonda Eckert shake hands on the head coach's contract extension

Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors said: “I think it’s a great commitment from both sides; from the club to Tonda, and from Tonda to the club. I’m very happy that we have achieved this agreement before the end of the international window, allowing us to go into the busy schedule that is ahead of us with clarity.

“Tonda is very talented and very precise with a great analytical brain, but also has the personality and authority that you need, even at a young age. It is very clear that this is the right place for him, and I’m very happy that he feels that too.”

Tonda Eckert said: “We’ve had some conversations that started a couple of weeks ago, and the goal was always clear: to show the same commitment that we have had for the last 12 months. I’m very happy that we have come to the point that we can make it official now.

“There is a lot that has happened in the last 12 months, but the commitment from the club, from Dragan, Johannes and Phil, and the supporters, means everything to me. I am very grateful for that. We have started a journey that is not even halfway through – there is a lot more to come.”