Incognito comes to the Knightwood Lounge for QPR

For our QPR fixture on Saturday 31st October, step into a world of pure imagination as the Knightwood Lounge gets an Incognito makeover.

We’re delighted to welcome Incognito Winchester for a special takeover of the Knightwood Lounge, bringing a taste of their world of cocktails, creativity and pure imagination to Matchday Hospitality.

Incognito is a multi-award-winning cocktail experience in Winchester, where imaginative mixology meets theatre and extravagance. Known for its elaborate cocktails and immersive presentation, each drink is designed to be more than just a cocktail, creating a visual and multisensory experience for guests.

As part of the experience, our Knightwood Lounge will be given an Incognito-inspired makeover, with themed décor adding a touch of theatre to your matchday surroundings.

And, of course, there will be cocktails.

Knightwood Lounge guests will receive two cocktail vouchers, giving you the opportunity to choose from five specially selected cocktails from Incognito’s cocktail menu. Vouchers can be redeemed before or after the match, alongside your inclusive food & drinks package, giving you the perfect chance to enjoy one or two of Incognito’s signature creations during your visit.

The selection includes

Turtle Island: Incognito London Dry Gin, St Germain, pear purée, lime, pink pepper and ginger.

Rubber Dub Dub: Incognito London Dry Gin, Dolin Blanc Vermouth, rhubarb, rose, raspberry, apple and yuzu, topped with lavender bubbles.

An Old Fashioned Kind of Babe: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, butterscotch and bitters, infused with a nutmeg-scented fog.

The Hibachi: Incognito Vanilla Vodka, H by Hine, Hotel Chocolate Liqueur, caramel, milk and salt.

The Escargot: Incognito Golden Rum, Mouse Kingdom Dark Berries, house-infused lavender and cinnamon demerara syrup, lemon, blackberries, rhubarb and peach and jasmine soda.

Whether you arrive early to soak up the atmosphere before kick-off or stay a little longer after the final whistle, expect the Knightwood Lounge to look and feel a little different for this special matchday experience.

Packages start from £240. For more information or to book your place, please contact the team on email: [email protected] or call: 02380 727 768 to learn more.

We also have a number of other Hospitality packages available for this fixture, with a range of experiences to suit every occasion. From relaxed lounge settings and premium dining to exclusive spaces and pitch-view experiences, there’s something to suit every supporter. Whether you’re entertaining clients, celebrating with family and friends or simply looking to enjoy the matchday in style, explore our Hospitality options and find the experience that’s right for you.

These start from £150. More information can be found below.

QPR Hospitality