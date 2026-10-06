Final Hospitality places remaining for the south coast derby

With the south coast derby now just days away, multiple Hospitality areas have sold out, while extremely limited availability remains elsewhere for this highly anticipated clash with Portsmouth at St Mary’s on Sunday 11th October at midday.

The match itself is now sold out, with any tickets released through the Ticket Exchange selling almost instantly as Season Ticket holders make seats available.

For supporters still looking to be part of one of the biggest fixtures of the season, Hospitality now represents the only way to secure a ticket for the south coast derby, with final places available across selected lounges.

The 1885 and Knightwood Lounge are now sold out, with availability extremely limited in the remaining Hospitality areas.

Whether you're looking to entertain clients, enjoy the derby with friends and family, or make the occasion extra special, Hospitality offers the chance to experience the fixture in style, with premium dining, excellent views and a range of unique matchday experiences available.

With demand at an all-time high and the fixture fast approaching, supporters are urged to act now to avoid missing out.

Once the remaining Hospitality places are gone, there will be no further opportunity to purchase a ticket.

To enquire about the final availability and secure your place for the south coast derby, contact the Hospitality team today on 02380 727 768 or email [email protected]

Saints Bar packages are available to purchase online from £175 + VAT

Saints Bar

Please note, the lead booker for each group booking must have a previous booking history with Southampton FC, although this does not need to be a previous Hospitality booking.