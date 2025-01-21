In Profile: Albert Grønbæk

Southampton have bolstered their ranks with the signing of midfielder Albert Grønbæk, who at 23 comes with the exciting combination of enthusiasm and experience.

The Dane was born in the Aarhus district of Risskov, plying his footballing trade at youth level with local club Vejby-Risskov Idrætsklub (VRI) and later Danish Superliga outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening (AGF).

It was with the latter where he first got his taste of senior football, making his debut in July 2020 before officially moving into the first team fray for the 2020/21 season. A first goal soon followed in September during the 4-2 win over OB.

Across the next two seasons Grønbæk became a mainstay in the AGF midfield, missing just one Superliga game across the next two seasons and contributing to 10 goals.

Grønbæk celebrates scoring for FK Bodø/Glimt (Photo: Getty Images)

Playing in his favourite number eight position, the Dane soon began to gather interest across Scandinavian shores. In August of 2022 joined Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt, giving him not only a taste of a different country, but also European football.

During his first season in Eliteserien Grønbæk played 28 times, with nine goals and eight assists. Now 21-years-of-age, he scored during his side’s Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb, although couldn’t help his side into the competition proper.

Into the Europa League and the goalscoring continued, giving Bodø/Glimt the lead on matchday one away at PSV Eindhoven before going on to play every one of the group stage fixtures.

Grønbæk scores for Denmark, with former Saint Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the background. (Photo: Getty Images)

30 appearances in all competitions the following season then got him a senior Denmark call-up, having represented his country at every level between Under-18s and Under-21s. The debut coming in the Nations League against Switzerland in September of this year, where he was awarded Man of the Match. Three days later came his first international goal as Serbia were defeated.

A consistent couple of seasons in Norway got the attention of those around the rest of Europe, with Grønbæk opting for Rennes in France’s Ligue 1 in July.

This season has seen 16 appearances for the 23-year-old, scoring twice.