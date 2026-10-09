How to watch Saints vs Portsmouth

Join us for the south coast derby as Portsmouth visit St Mary's on Sunday 11th October at midday.

Tickets for the south coast derby have sold out, but fans can still follow the action live on TV or via Saints Play in selected international territories.

Fans in the UK can watch fixture live on Sky Sports and ITV. Supporters in selected countries where the game is not being broadcast can watch the match live on Saints Play.

A Saints Play Video Pass is available in the following territories:

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Albania

Hungary

DACH Region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, South Tyrol, Liechtenstein & Luxembourg)

South Korea

Portugal

Malaysia

Italy

Sub-Saharan Africa

Portsmouth Match Pass

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.