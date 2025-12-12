Published:
Club

How to watch Saints U18s in FA Youth cup action

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/U18s/Matchdays/20250927 Fulham vs Southampton/20250927_FulhamU18_SouthamptonU18_015_ny3oj9

Saints' youngsters start their FA Youth Cup campaign against Blackburn tonight, taking on Rovers in Chorley (7pm KO). Here's how to watch the third round encounter.

Heading to Lancashire, Andrew Surman's side will want to enjoy a similar run to last year where Saints reached the quarter-finals.

With tickets available to purchase on the turnstiles this evening for £5, those not heading to Victory Park can watch live on Saints Play for free, with fans able to watch on both southamptonfc.com and the official Saints app.

Download on iOS

Download on Android

Related

play

02:28

2025-26/U18s/Matchdays/20250827 Southampton vs Bristol City/CM_Southampton_U18s_v_Bristol_City_U18s_145_qfvuig

Andrew Surman on FA Youth Cup third round test

U18s
2025-26/U18s/Matchdays/20251206 Southampton U18 vs Reading U18/20251206_SouthamptonU18_ReadingU18_051_o9pqpu

FA Youth Cup Preview: Blackburn vs Saints

U18s