How to watch Saints U18s in FA Youth cup action

Saints' youngsters start their FA Youth Cup campaign against Blackburn tonight, taking on Rovers in Chorley (7pm KO). Here's how to watch the third round encounter.

Heading to Lancashire, Andrew Surman's side will want to enjoy a similar run to last year where Saints reached the quarter-finals.

With tickets available to purchase on the turnstiles this evening for £5, those not heading to Victory Park can watch live on Saints Play for free, with fans able to watch on both southamptonfc.com and the official Saints app.

Download on iOS

Download on Android