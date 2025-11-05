How to watch QPR vs Saints

It's another sold out away end as Saints travel to Loftus Road this evening. If you aren't in the travelling number, there's multiple ways you can watch.

The match is live on Sky Sports+ in the UK, but if you want to get that St Mary's feel, watching along with your fellow supporters, you can do so across both The Dell or LEVEL1.

The Dell is the perfect choice for that quieter pre-match meal or post-match debrief, book a table now. The monthly pub quiz is also taking place this evening.

LEVEL1's 15ft screen is one of the biggest in Southampton, and with pints just £3 across tonight's match plus private booths with their own TV screens, it might just become your favourite go-to spot for live sport. Fancy an activity alongside the football? Bring your mates along and then beat them by booking now.

Tonight's match is available on Saints Play for worldwide Saints fans. It's not available to purchase for supporters in the UK as per the rules and regulations of the EFL TV deal.

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is available for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.